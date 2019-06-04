Dr. James St George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James St George, MD
Overview
Dr. James St George, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. St George works at
Locations
Total Pain Relief LLC9191 R G Skinner Pkwy Unit 303, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 402-8346
Brasa Surgery Center LLC8767 Perimeter Park Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 402-2834
St. Johns Vein Center1677 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 373-1237
St. Johns Vein Center13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 101, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Directions (904) 373-1237
St. Johns Vein Center50 A1A N Ste 103, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 373-1237
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly professional and kind doctor. My experience was smooth and the staff was very helpful.
About Dr. James St George, MD
- Nuclear Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Womens Hospital
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Bridgeport Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Chicago
- Diagnostic Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine
