Overview

Dr. James St George, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nuclear Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. St George works at Total Pain Relief LLC in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL and Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.