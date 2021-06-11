See All Ophthalmologists in Fernandina Beach, FL
Dr. James Stackhouse, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Stackhouse, MD

Dr. James Stackhouse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fernandina Beach, FL. They graduated from Medical School University of North Carolina and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.

Dr. Stackhouse works at Coastal Vision Center in Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Cataract Removal Surgery and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stackhouse's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Vision Center
    6 S 14th St, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 605-8097

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Satilla Health
  • Baptist Medical Center Nassau

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. James Stackhouse, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750517710
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University Hospital &amp;amp; Clinics
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Health System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical School University of North Carolina
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Stackhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stackhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stackhouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stackhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stackhouse works at Coastal Vision Center in Fernandina Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Stackhouse’s profile.

    Dr. Stackhouse has seen patients for Astigmatism, Cataract Removal Surgery and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stackhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stackhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stackhouse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stackhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stackhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

