Dr. James Stafford, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Stafford, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Michael Z Kalter M. D M. S P A601 University Blvd Ste 102, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 627-3381Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had been experiencing severe pain in my legs for months thinking it was Sciatica. Went to Dr. Stafford after a thorough exam he recommended an MRI. The outcome of the MRI was spinal stenosis. He explained in detail what it meant and recommended surgery. I trusted his diagnosis and surgery recommendation. He also recommended an awesome neurosurgeon. Dr. Stafford is dedicated to his patients, his high standards of care also is seen his office staff. If you’re looking for a diagnosis, clear understandable answers - Dr Stafford should be your Go To Neurologist.
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stafford accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stafford has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.
