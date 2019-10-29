Overview

Dr. James Stamper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Alabama Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.



Dr. Stamper works at Sutherland Cardiology in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.