Overview of Dr. James Stands, MD

Dr. James Stands, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Stands works at South Carolina OB/GYN Associates in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.