Dr. James Stavosky, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Stavosky, DPM
Dr. James Stavosky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.
Dr. Stavosky's Office Locations
Daly City Podiatry Group1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 401, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 755-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Seton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Self Pay
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is awesome. The X-ray guy was great. The people at the appointment desk could use some attitude adjustment.
About Dr. James Stavosky, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1871548271
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Surgery - California College of Podiatric Medicine
- California College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- University of the Pacific - B.A. Biology
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stavosky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stavosky accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stavosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stavosky speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stavosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stavosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stavosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stavosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.