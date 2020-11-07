See All Podiatric Surgeons in Daly City, CA
Dr. James Stavosky, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.2 (6)
Map Pin Small Daly City, CA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Stavosky, DPM

Dr. James Stavosky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Daly City, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.

Dr. Stavosky works at Daly City Podiatry Group in Daly City, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stavosky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Daly City Podiatry Group
    1800 Sullivan Ave Rm 401, Daly City, CA 94015
(650) 755-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ahmc Seton Medical Center

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Self Pay
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 07, 2020
    The doctor is awesome. The X-ray guy was great. The people at the appointment desk could use some attitude adjustment.
    Nov 07, 2020
    About Dr. James Stavosky, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871548271
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Podiatric Surgery - California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Undergraduate School
    • University of the Pacific - B.A. Biology
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Stavosky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stavosky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stavosky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stavosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stavosky works at Daly City Podiatry Group in Daly City, CA. View the full address on Dr. Stavosky’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stavosky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stavosky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stavosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stavosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

