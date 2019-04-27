See All Urologists in Scranton, PA
Dr. James Stefanelli, MD

Urology
3.3 (7)
Map Pin Small Scranton, PA
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Stefanelli, MD

Dr. James Stefanelli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Stefanelli works at Geisinger Pediatrics Pittston in Scranton, PA with other offices in Danville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stefanelli's Office Locations

    Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospital
    475 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 703-2440
    Select Specialty Hospital-danville
    100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 523-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Circumcision
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Kidney Cancer
Lithotripsy
Male Infertility
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Uroflowmetry
Balanitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Prostatitis
Cystectomy
Cystometry
Cystotomy
Epididymitis
Exstrophy of Bladder
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Orchiectomy
Overactive Bladder
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 27, 2019
    Dr. Stefanelli was pleasant, professional and caring. He was respectful of my concerns and handled my procedure experience very easy to deal with.
    — Apr 27, 2019
    About Dr. James Stefanelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861463143
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Stefanelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stefanelli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stefanelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stefanelli has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stefanelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefanelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefanelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

