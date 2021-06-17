Dr. James Trevor Stefanski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefanski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Trevor Stefanski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Trevor Stefanski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
OrthoCincy8251 Pine Rd Ste 212, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 221-2663
- Bethesda North Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- Center Care
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Stefanski operated on my 101 y/o aunt for an intertrochanteric hip fracture. She is 6 weeks post op and doing well being fully independent with ADL and walking independently with a walker. Very nice bedside manner and obviously a very competent orthopedic surgeon.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1093135907
- Cincinnati Sports Medicine Orthopedic Center Dr. Frank Noyes
- Virginia Commonwealth University - MCV
- University Of South Florida Morsani College Of Medicine Program
- University of South Florida
Dr. Stefanski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefanski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stefanski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefanski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefanski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefanski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefanski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.