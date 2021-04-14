Dr. James Steinmetz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinmetz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Steinmetz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Steinmetz, MD
Dr. James Steinmetz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Steinmetz works at
Dr. Steinmetz's Office Locations
Broome Urology at Lourdes169 Riverside Dr, Binghamton, NY 13905 Directions (607) 729-7666Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I feel fortunate to have Dr. Steinmetz as my urologist. He gets to the point, provides good advice and great care.
About Dr. James Steinmetz, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1003903568
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Urology
Dr. Steinmetz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinmetz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinmetz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinmetz works at
Dr. Steinmetz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinmetz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinmetz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinmetz.
