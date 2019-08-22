See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Commack, NY
Dr. James Stelling, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. James Stelling, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Stelling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Stelling works at Island Fertility in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Connie Liu, MD
Dr. Connie Liu, MD
3.6 (44)
View Profile
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
Dr. Ena Marsan, DO
3.9 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Antonio Pullano, MD
Dr. Antonio Pullano, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Island Fertility
    500 Commack Rd Unit 202, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 638-4600
    Monday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stelling?

    Aug 22, 2019
    Dr. Stelling came into my life when I was 16 years old from a recommendation from by OBGYN at that time. I have chosen, and followed Dr. Stelling all of these years. I have a beautiful son thanks to him. I am about to embark on (hopefully) a second pregnancy through the help of Dr. Stelling and his staff. I know I am in great hands. He is worth the travel, the weight and any copay.
    Karly Labruzzo — Aug 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Stelling, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Stelling, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stelling to family and friends

    Dr. Stelling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stelling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Stelling, MD.

    About Dr. James Stelling, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427034933
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr Harvard
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY at Stony Brook
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Stelling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stelling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stelling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stelling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stelling works at Island Fertility in Commack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stelling’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stelling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stelling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stelling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stelling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Stelling, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.