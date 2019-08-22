Overview

Dr. James Stelling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Stelling works at Island Fertility in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.