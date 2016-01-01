Overview of Dr. James Stenson Jr, DO

Dr. James Stenson Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University - School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Stenson Jr works at Einstein Orthopedics at King of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.