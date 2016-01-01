See All Orthopedic Surgeons in King of Prussia, PA
Dr. James Stenson Jr, DO

Orthopedics
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview of Dr. James Stenson Jr, DO

Dr. James Stenson Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan University - School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Stenson Jr works at Einstein Orthopedics at King of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stenson Jr's Office Locations

  1
    Einstein Orthopedics at King of Prussia
    210 Mall Blvd Ste 101, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 275-9400
    About Dr. James Stenson Jr, DO

    • Orthopedics
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1861841629
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • Rowan University - School Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Stenson Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stenson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stenson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stenson Jr works at Einstein Orthopedics at King of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Stenson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Stenson Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stenson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stenson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stenson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

