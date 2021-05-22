Overview of Dr. James Stephen, MD

Dr. James Stephen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Stephen works at Colorado Brain & Spine Institute, LLC - Englewood in Englewood, CO with other offices in Aurora, CO and Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.