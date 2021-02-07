Overview

Dr. James Sterling, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.



Dr. Sterling works at Baylor Scott & White Clinic- in Bryan, TX with other offices in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.