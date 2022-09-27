Overview of Dr. James Stevens, MD

Dr. James Stevens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Stevens works at Fort Wayne Neurological Center, Fort Wayne, IN in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.