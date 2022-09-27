Dr. James Stevens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stevens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Stevens, MD
Dr. James Stevens, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stevens' Office Locations
NeuroSpine & Pain Center7956 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-2416
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Follow up visit after 2 years of intermittent neurological episodes where test did not identify any specific root cause.
About Dr. James Stevens, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1437156239
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- IU Health Methodist
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevens has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevens has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevens.
