Dr. James Stevenson, DDS
Overview
Dr. James Stevenson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dresher, PA.
Dr. Stevenson works at
Locations
Dresher Professional Center830 Twining Rd Ste 9, Dresher, PA 19025 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Stevenson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Portuguese
- Male
- 1477677680
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevenson accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevenson speaks Portuguese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.