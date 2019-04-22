See All Radiation Oncologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. James Stevenson, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. James Stevenson, MD

Dr. James Stevenson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Stevenson works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Pleural Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stevenson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 353-0299
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adult Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchioalveolar Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bronchogenic Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Cell Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 22, 2019
    Dr. Stevenson not only excels on the medical side of cancer but also very much on the human side by showing genuine compassion, support and kindness. He took excellent care of my beloved wife who had stage 4 nsclc and now myself with stage 1 thymoma. Highly recommend!
    — Apr 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Stevenson, MD.

    About Dr. James Stevenson, MD

    • Radiation Oncology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1982703781
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hosp
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hosp
    • University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Stevenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevenson works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Stevenson’s profile.

    Dr. Stevenson has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Pleural Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

