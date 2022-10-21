Dr. James Stewart Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stewart Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Stewart Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Dr. Stewart Jr works at
Locations
Chase Plaza3705 W Memorial Rd Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Directions (405) 751-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Stewart to have a squamous cell carcinoma removed. He was friendly and went out of his way to make me feel at ease for what turned out to be a 6 hour-long procedure. He kept me informed along the way and his folksy charm made a tedious process tolerable. He’s probably the nicest doctor I’ve ever seen, and I’m 70 years old…so that’s saying something! I’m so thankful my dermatologist recommended Dr. Stewart for Mohs surgery.
About Dr. James Stewart Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1457360646
Education & Certifications
- University Ok Health Scis Center
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Wilford Hall M
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Oklahoma University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart Jr works at
Dr. Stewart Jr has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.