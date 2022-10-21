Overview

Dr. James Stewart Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Stewart Jr works at Skin Care Associate in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.