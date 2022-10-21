See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Super Profile

Dr. James Stewart Jr, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Stewart Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

Dr. Stewart Jr works at Skin Care Associate in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chase Plaza
    3705 W Memorial Rd Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 751-0020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keloid Scar
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Keloid Scar
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Stewart Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457360646
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ok Health Scis Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall M
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oklahoma University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Stewart Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stewart Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stewart Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stewart Jr works at Skin Care Associate in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Stewart Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Stewart Jr has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

