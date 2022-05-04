Dr. James Stocks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stocks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Stocks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine|Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Stocks' Office Locations
Spring Creek Urology Specialists27700 Highway 290 Ste 560, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (936) 226-6044
Spring Creek Urology Specialists9305 Pinecroft Dr Ste 304, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (936) 243-7991
Spring Creek Urology Specialists1020 Riverwood Ct Ste 330, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 226-6043
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've found Dr. Stocks to be compassionate and understanding. He took care of several issues for me between late October 2020 and June 2021. Bladder cancer, enlarged prostate, and incontinence. Everything is back to better than it was prior to the initial prostate/bladder issues. (A Foley catheter necessitated to drain the bladder.) Unlike some of the reviewers, I've found his staff to be competent and caring even when I was irritated -- a blocked Foley will cause that problem. Hopefully no additional issues will crop up for me, but I will continue to see Dr. Stocks as needed.
About Dr. James Stocks, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1003197088
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine|Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stocks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stocks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stocks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stocks has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stocks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Stocks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stocks.
