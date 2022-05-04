Overview of Dr. James Stocks, MD

Dr. James Stocks, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School Of Medicine|Texas Tech Univ Hlth Scis Ctr and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Stocks works at Spring Creek Urology Specialists in Cypress, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX and Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.