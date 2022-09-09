Dr. James Stoever, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stoever, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Stoever, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Stoever works at
Locations
The Endocrine Clinic PC705 E 70th St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-7622
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Stoever office about 2 and a half years ago. After having a very fast heartbeat, blood pressure was up all the time. I went to my primary and she had a blood test done. And an ultrasound on my thyroid. I really didn't know what was going on. She referred me to Dr James Stoever of Savannah,Ga. I live in Millen Ga but when it comes to my health it does not matter to me how far I have to go. When I went to my first appointment with him I was a mess!! He was very pleasant he asked me how I felt. My heart was about to jump out of my chest. He said he was going to take care of me. One look at me and he already knew what was going on with me. He knocked on the table we were sitting at and said. I want to draw some blood. "But all your symptoms looks like you may have Graves Disease. I had never heard of this disease. And yes Graves Disease is what I have. He has truly taken care of me,I had a thyroidectomy 3 months ago. Saw him today visit was good as always. Thanks for Caring Dr
About Dr. James Stoever, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1679515894
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoever has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoever accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stoever works at
Dr. Stoever has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoever on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoever. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoever.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.