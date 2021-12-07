Overview

Dr. James Stone Jr, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Stone Jr works at Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi in Tupelo, MS with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.