Overview of Dr. James Strebig, MD

Dr. James Strebig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Strebig works at JAMES J STREBIG MD in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.