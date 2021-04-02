Dr. James Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Strickland, MD
Overview
Dr. James Strickland, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Shenandoah, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Valley Regional Medical Center, HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
Heart Rhythm Associates PA - Shenandoah920 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 300, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-3991
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have used Dr. Strickland for the past 7 years for Afib. He performed my ablation 5 years ago. He is down to earth and actually listens to you, which is a rarity. I never feel rushed. I learn from him, which is NOT something I can say about most doctors. Im not the type of person who follows anyone, blindly, I have to know why. He provides answers.And my Afib? I have stayed in cardiac rhythm for 5 years and going strong.
About Dr. James Strickland, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1235276411
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.