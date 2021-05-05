Dr. James Stroh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stroh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stroh, MD
Overview of Dr. James Stroh, MD
Dr. James Stroh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Stroh's Office Locations
EvergreenHealth Eye Care, Kirkland12303 NE 130th Ln Ste Coral # 220, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-5335Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and encouraging!
About Dr. James Stroh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
