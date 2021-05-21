Overview of Dr. James Strong, MD

Dr. James Strong, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Strong works at Grandview Medical Group Neurology Grandview Physicians Plaza in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Dystonia and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.