Dr. James Stuart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stuart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Stuart, MD
Dr. James Stuart, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Eastern Va Med School|Eastern Va Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Stuart works at
Dr. Stuart's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoVirginia - Chippenham1115 Boulders Pkwy Ste 100, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (703) 214-7952Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stuart?
Dr Stuart answered my questions and was kind and caring. That being said he gave me the facts, no sugar coating. That's what I like. Surgery out come perfect. Thank you, JEB.
About Dr. James Stuart, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1275574790
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center|Walter Reed Army Med Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- William Beaumont Army Med Center|William Beaumont Army Med Center|William Beaumont Army Medical Center|William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Eastern Va Med School|Eastern Va Med School|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads|Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuart has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuart works at
Dr. Stuart has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.