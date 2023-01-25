Dr. James Stubbart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stubbart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Stubbart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Stubbart, MD
Dr. James Stubbart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Dr. Stubbart works at
Dr. Stubbart's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stubbart?
Covers everything in easy to understand language.
About Dr. James Stubbart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1205823382
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian Orthopedic Hospital
- Grand Rapids Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stubbart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stubbart accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stubbart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stubbart works at
Dr. Stubbart has seen patients for Osteopenia, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stubbart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Stubbart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stubbart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stubbart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stubbart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.