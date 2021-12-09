Overview of Dr. James Sudberry, DPM

Dr. James Sudberry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Des Moines University|Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Sudberry works at Tennessee Foot & Ankle Specialists in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.