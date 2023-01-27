Dr. James Sul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Sul, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Sul works at
Locations
Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group Inc.1301 20th St Ste 280, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-6789
West Los Angeles Anesthesia Services LLC2336 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 204, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-6789
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to speak with. Not an alarmist. Very good manner
About Dr. James Sul, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346260346
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sul has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sul.
