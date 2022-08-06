Dr. James Suliburk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suliburk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Suliburk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Suliburk, MD
Dr. James Suliburk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Suliburk works at
Dr. Suliburk's Office Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center7200 Cambridge St Ste 7B Fl 7, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4321
Baylor College of Medicine6620 Main St Ste 1350, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-2262
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Years of going undiagnosed and suffering many wrong diagnoses finally led me to research which in turn led me to the right diagnosis which then thankfully pointed me to Dr. Suliburk. He listened, he believed me, he very quickly got to the correct answers for me and ultimately performed a surgery that saved my life. Not only did it save my life, it gave me back my life! I had pretty much been bedridden for the 8 months prior to finding him. I was steadily and rapidly getting worse. Married to my HS sweetheart, I had 5 children, 9 little grandchildren and was missing out on life by the time I found Dr. S. I was only 53 yo. He said my surgery was about as complicated as they get for the type it was. It did take me weeks, even months, to heal but I did heal in pretty much the time frame and ways he told me I would. That was three years ago. It was not at all an easy recovery, but I would do it all over again knowing he would be my surgeon. I will be forever grateful to him and for him.
About Dr. James Suliburk, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U Sydney-Royal North Shore Hosp
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suliburk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suliburk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suliburk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Suliburk works at
Dr. Suliburk has seen patients for Parathyroidectomy, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suliburk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suliburk speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Suliburk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suliburk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suliburk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suliburk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.