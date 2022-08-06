See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. James Suliburk, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Suliburk, MD

Dr. James Suliburk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Suliburk works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroidectomy, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suliburk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
    7200 Cambridge St Ste 7B Fl 7, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-4321
  2. 2
    Baylor College of Medicine
    6620 Main St Ste 1350, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-2262

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Suliburk, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811968886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Sydney-Royal North Shore Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oklahoma
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Suliburk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suliburk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suliburk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suliburk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suliburk works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Suliburk’s profile.

    Dr. Suliburk has seen patients for Parathyroidectomy, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suliburk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Suliburk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suliburk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suliburk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suliburk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

