Dr. James Sullivan, MD
Dr. James Sullivan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Providence Office909 N Main St Ste 300, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 273-4064
Marc A. Jaffe MD Inc.38 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4020
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Sullivan has been my primary physician for 20 years and has been extremely thorough with any medical issues I’ve had. I find him to be very knowledgeable about all areas related to my health and refers me to only top quality doctors whenever I need to be.
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.