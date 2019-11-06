Dr. James Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Sullivan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Sullivan, MD
Dr. James Sullivan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Evergreen Ear Nose and Throat975 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 222-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sullivan is awesome! I had pain in my joints and went to several doctors. He diagnosed me and gave me the right medication!
About Dr. James Sullivan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1275697161
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sullivan speaks Spanish.
