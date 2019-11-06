Overview of Dr. James Sullivan, MD

Dr. James Sullivan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at NYU Langonge Endocrinology Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.