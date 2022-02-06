Overview of Dr. James Sutton, MD

Dr. James Sutton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Sutton works at North Florida Surgeons in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.