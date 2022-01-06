Overview of Dr. James Swearingen Jr, MD

Dr. James Swearingen Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.



Dr. Swearingen Jr works at WK Eye Institute Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.