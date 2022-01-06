See All Ophthalmologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. James Swearingen Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. James Swearingen Jr, MD

Dr. James Swearingen Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Dr. Swearingen Jr works at WK Eye Institute Pierremont in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Swearingen Jr's Office Locations

    WK Eye Institute Pierremont
    7607 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peoples Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Jan 06, 2022
    I have been with Dr. Swearingen since 2019 and I have only had fantastic visits with him. He takes his time during my appointments, genuinely cares about my well-being, and doesn’t make me feel rushed. Overall, super great guy who gets to know you and is easy going, especially great for someone who is nervous about an exam or appointment.
    — Jan 06, 2022
