Overview of Dr. James Sweeney, MD

Dr. James Sweeney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sweeney works at Med Plus Central Coast in Santa Maria, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.