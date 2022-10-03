Dr. James Swetech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swetech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Swetech, MD
Overview
Dr. James Swetech, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne State U Affil Hosp
Locations
Iqbal A Nasir MD PC19727 Allen Rd Ste 12, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 479-8000
Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital2333 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 246-6000Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Zichi-phillips Enterprises LLC18600 Van Horn Rd, Woodhaven, MI 48183 Directions (734) 479-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital Taylor
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fidelis Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swetech is the best! He has helped me get better and better understand my condition.
About Dr. James Swetech, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1336189232
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U Affil Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swetech has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swetech accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swetech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swetech has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swetech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Swetech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swetech.
