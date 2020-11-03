Dr. James Swinehart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swinehart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Swinehart, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Swinehart, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Colorado Medical Center Inc.950 E Harvard Ave Ste 630, Denver, CO 80210 Directions (303) 744-1202
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
I have been going to see Dr. Swinehart for many years. I suffered with severe acne as a kid and as a result I gained deep scarring on my face. I've had several services to take care of the scarring, performed by Dr. Swinehart, which dramatically improved my appearance. This of course helped me to secure my confidence in a world that judges people by appearance. I can tell you that Dr. Swinehart really cares about his patients, all over Colorado. He is compassionate, direct, listens, and will give you the results you are hoping for. Thank you Dr. Swinehart for your help over the years!!! I truly appreciate you and recommend you highly.
- Dermatology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1073624748
- University of Colorado
- Creighton Affil Hosps
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Swinehart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swinehart accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Swinehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Swinehart has seen patients for Ringworm, and more.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Swinehart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
