Dr. James Swinehart, MD is a Dermatologist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Swinehart works at COLORADO DERMATOLOGY CENTER in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.