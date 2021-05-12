Overview of Dr. James Sylora, MD

Dr. James Sylora, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Sylora works at Consultants in Cardiology & Electrophysiology LLC in Evergreen Park, IL with other offices in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.