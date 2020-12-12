Dr. James Talano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- FL
- Naples
- Dr. James Talano, MD
Dr. James Talano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Talano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Loyola Stritch School Of Med Maywood Ill and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Talano works at
Locations
-
1
Nch Healthcare System350 7th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 261-2000
-
2
SWICFT Medical Partners625 Tamiami Trl N Ste 201, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 261-2000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Ectasia
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Third Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Event Monitor
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat First Degree Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Valve Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Orthostatic Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Talano?
Absolutely fabulous; patient, kind , caring, gentle, explanative, reliable & responsible....ask good questions so he understand what's going on in your heart. I had a cath surgery with his team & was out the same day & playing tennis in 10 days! Dr. de la Rosa did it. definitely ***** 5 star. Heather Waldorf
About Dr. James Talano, MD
- Cardiology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1881620540
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology Division Georgetown University Medical School
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Jersey City Med Center
- Loyola Stritch School Of Med Maywood Ill
- Loyola University Chicago
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talano works at
Dr. Talano has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talano speaks Italian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Talano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.