Overview

Dr. James Talano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Loyola Stritch School Of Med Maywood Ill and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.



Dr. Talano works at Nch Healthcare System in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.