Dr. James Tam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Tam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Pharmacare Pharmacy2699 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 426-3333Monday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Positive. He is an excellent physician in my book and I am a retired registered nurse for over 35 years. He is very professional, knowledgeable, and most of all very compassionate.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1629215520
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Tam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tam.
