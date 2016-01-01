Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Tang, MD
Overview of Dr. James Tang, MD
Dr. James Tang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
CyFair Plastic Surgery Center11302 Fallbrook Dr Ste 304, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 955-0115
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Tang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1033186465
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang speaks Cantonese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
