Dr. Tanner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James Tanner, MD
Overview of Dr. James Tanner, MD
Dr. James Tanner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Belleville, IL.
Dr. Tanner works at
Dr. Tanner's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Hospital4500 Memorial Dr, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 222-1020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanner?
About Dr. James Tanner, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1194107532
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanner works at
Dr. Tanner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.