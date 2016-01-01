Overview of Dr. James Tardi, DPM

Dr. James Tardi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Tardi works at Abu Muhammad M. Haque M.d.p.c. in West Islip, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.