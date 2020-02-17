Dr. James Tarver III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarver III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tarver III, MD
Overview
Dr. James Tarver III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Tarver III works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Advanced Lung Disease at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 402, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tarver takes his time explaining everything to you. He is friendly as well as professional and you can see how he really cares for his patients. His office staff is fantastic.
About Dr. James Tarver III, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568466514
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- Boston University Affiliated Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarver III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarver III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tarver III using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tarver III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarver III works at
Dr. Tarver III has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarver III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarver III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarver III.
