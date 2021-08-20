Dr. James Tatum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tatum, MD
Overview
Dr. James Tatum, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their fellowship with Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
Dr. Tatum works at
Locations
Beach Cities Surgical Associates1760 Termino Ave Ste G18, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 494-6700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Tatum, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1114204666
Education & Certifications
- Cedar Sinai Med Ctr
- University of Southern CA Keck School of Medicine
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
