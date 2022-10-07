See All Neuroradiologists in Plano, TX
Dr. James Tatum, MD

Neuroradiology
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. James Tatum, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuroradiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Medical City Denton and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Tatum works at Texas Cerebrovascular and Stroke Institute in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Cerebrovascular and Stroke Institute
    1820 Preston Park Blvd Ste 2400, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 543-6810
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Medical City Denton
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 07, 2022
    I had a stroke early in the morning. The EMS got me to Plano Presbyterian Hospital in about 20 minutes. Dr. Tatum was called based on the EMS diagnosis of a stroke. I was immediately given a CAT scan while Dr. Tatum prepped. THE CAT scan showed a clot on the right side of my brain and Dr Tatum pulled the clot out and most likely saved my life. Was released the next day with 100% recovery. From my home to the clot removal took about an hour. Incredible work by Dr Tatum the hospital staff.
    Scott T Moen — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. James Tatum, MD

    • Neuroradiology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528102670
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • Neuroradiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Tatum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tatum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tatum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tatum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tatum works at Texas Cerebrovascular and Stroke Institute in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tatum’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tatum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tatum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tatum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tatum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

