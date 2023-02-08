Overview of Dr. James Taylor, MD

Dr. James Taylor, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Pericardial Disease and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.