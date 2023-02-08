See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Manhasset, NY
Dr. James Taylor, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Manhasset, NY
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. James Taylor, MD

Dr. James Taylor, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and South Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Taylor works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Pericardial Disease and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-4970
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
    3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 636-4200
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • South Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Heart Valvuloplasty of Mitral Valve Without Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr. Taylor performed a quadruple bypass on me in November and the results were outstanding. No pain to speak of and recovery has been going very well. He put my wife and I at ease when we first met him and every time thereafter. To quote several of the nursing staff at North Shore, "he is the best of the best and they never have to worry about any complications after surgery with his patients".
    CBV — Feb 08, 2023
    About Dr. James Taylor, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083722896
    Education & Certifications

    • NY Hosp/Cornell
    • NY Hosp/Cornell
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Pericardial Disease and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

