Overview of Dr. James Taylor, DPM

Dr. James Taylor, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Dr. Taylor works at Advanced Ankle/Foot Surgeons in Belleville, IL with other offices in O Fallon, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.