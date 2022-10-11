Dr. Teener Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Teener Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. James Teener Jr, MD
Dr. James Teener Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Teener Jr works at
Dr. Teener Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teener Jr?
I had a great experience!!! It was clean friendly recommend!!
About Dr. James Teener Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285715318
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teener Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teener Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teener Jr works at
Dr. Teener Jr has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teener Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Teener Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teener Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teener Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teener Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.