Overview of Dr. James Teener Jr, MD

Dr. James Teener Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Teener Jr works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis, Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.