Dr. James Telfer, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. James Telfer, MD

Dr. James Telfer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Telfer works at Iha Orthopaedics At St. Joe'S Canton in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Telfer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    IHA Ann Arbor Orthopaedic Specialists
    5315 Elliott Dr Ste 304, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
  2. 2
    4350 Jackson Rd Ste 350, Ann Arbor, MI 48103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Telfer?

    Jun 22, 2018
    Dr Telfer quickly and accurately diagnosed my knee problem and explained it thoroughly and expertly. I was very impressed. I had scheduled another ortho doctor appt for the next day, for a second opinion, and that doctor concluded close to the same thing as Dr Telfer but not as quickly and thoroughly. (Dr Telfer had ordered some special standing x-rays that helped show the problem and he took the time to explain it all very well). Super experienced and good doctor.
    GregW in Ann Arbor, MI — Jun 22, 2018
    Photo: Dr. James Telfer, MD
    About Dr. James Telfer, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063455996
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Telfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Telfer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Telfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Telfer has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Telfer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telfer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Telfer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Telfer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

