Dr. James Telfer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Telfer's Office Locations
IHA Ann Arbor Orthopaedic Specialists5315 Elliott Dr Ste 304, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-0655
- 2 4350 Jackson Rd Ste 350, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 712-0655
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Telfer quickly and accurately diagnosed my knee problem and explained it thoroughly and expertly. I was very impressed. I had scheduled another ortho doctor appt for the next day, for a second opinion, and that doctor concluded close to the same thing as Dr Telfer but not as quickly and thoroughly. (Dr Telfer had ordered some special standing x-rays that helped show the problem and he took the time to explain it all very well). Super experienced and good doctor.
About Dr. James Telfer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1063455996
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Telfer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Telfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Telfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Telfer has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Telfer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telfer.
