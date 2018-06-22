Overview of Dr. James Telfer, MD

Dr. James Telfer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Telfer works at Iha Orthopaedics At St. Joe'S Canton in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.