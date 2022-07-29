Overview

Dr. James Thacker Jr, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Thacker Jr works at Huntsville Pain Management, Inc. in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.